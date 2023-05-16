The Indo Daily: Pat’s Chat – Is Patrick Kielty the Late Late Show solution?

It’s been two months since Ryan Tubridy announced he was leaving the Late Late Show behind after 14 years. Since then, the speculation as to his replacement has been non-stop.

Two names rumoured to be in the running to take over, Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney, ruled themselves out of the race earlier this month.

Now, comedian and TV presenter Patrick Kielty is the person hotly tipped to become the new host of the chat show. The county Down native has experience working as a talk show host and hasn't shied away from discussing the more difficult parts of his life, like the death of his father during the Troubles.

How likely is it that Kielty will step into Tubridy's shoes?

And now, in a world of on demand TV, how important is it that RTÉ gets this decision right?

Presenter Fionnan Sheahan is joined by entertainment correspondent for the Irish Independent, Melanie Finn and Business Editor of the Sunday Independent, Samantha McCaughren, to ask if Kielty is the best person for the job.