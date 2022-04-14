| 3.4°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Partygate fines – Is it time for Boris Johnson to resign?

He’s the first sitting British Prime Minister in history to have broken the law. What do these Partygate fines mean for the PM? Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Marie McCardle, Fionnán Sheahan and John Downing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a public apology on Tuesday (/PA) Expand

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a public apology on Tuesday (/PA)

For Marie McArdle from Newry, Co Down, watching the drama unfold over #Partygate over the last year has been difficult.

A member of the UK-based Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, McArdle had to watch from afar as her mother died alone from Covid in hospital, while Downing Street hosted garden parties.

This week, Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, were all fined over the lockdown parties at No.10.

What does this mean for the Conservative Party and how will this instability within the UK government affect Ireland?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by campaigner Marie McCardle, Irish Independent’s Ireland Editor, Fionnán Sheahan and Irish Independent Political writer, John Downing.

