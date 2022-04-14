The Indo Daily: Partygate fines – Is it time for Boris Johnson to resign?

For Marie McArdle from Newry, Co Down, watching the drama unfold over #Partygate over the last year has been difficult.

A member of the UK-based Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, McArdle had to watch from afar as her mother died alone from Covid in hospital, while Downing Street hosted garden parties.

This week, Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, were all fined over the lockdown parties at No.10.

What does this mean for the Conservative Party and how will this instability within the UK government affect Ireland?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by campaigner Marie McCardle, Irish Independent’s Ireland Editor, Fionnán Sheahan and Irish Independent Political writer, John Downing.