The Indo Daily - Panic station: all the latest on RTE's resignations and revelations

It's Day Five of RTÉ being at the centre of it's own breaking news. What is the latest in the controversy surrounding undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy? The Indo Daily finds out. Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guest: Mel Finn

It's been hard to keep up with the ongoing breaking news concerning RTÉ and undisclosed payments to former Late Late Show host, Ryan Tubridy.

Today alone we've had suspended outgoing Director General Dee Forbes resign, while top presenters like Claire Byrne and Joe Duffy disclosed the details of their own salaries, in the interest of transparency.

As the Public Accounts Committee called for a meeting on Thursday, tomorrow is also expected to be loaded in terms of information with further statements expected from the broadcaster.

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent entertainment correspondent Mel Finn to hear the latest.