The Indo Daily: Ooh la la – What a Marine Le Pen win means for Ireland and the EU

Is it 'fini' for France in the EU if far-right Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen is victorious in the election? The Indo Daily finds out. Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guests: Irish Independent Political Correspondent John Downing and Paris-based journalist Catherine Field
France’s presidential election is down to a two-way battle between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.
Host Fionnan Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent Political Correspondent and Paris-based journalist Catherine Field to assess the two candidates and what their election will mean for us here in Ireland.