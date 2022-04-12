The Indo Daily: Ooh la la – What a Marine Le Pen win means for Ireland and the EU

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally party, delivers a speech to supporters in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

France’s presidential election is down to a two-way battle between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

Is it 'fini' for France in the EU if far-right Eurosceptic Le Pen is victorious? The Indo Daily finds out.

Host Fionnan Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent Political Correspondent and Paris-based journalist Catherine Field to assess the two candidates and what their election will mean for us here in Ireland.