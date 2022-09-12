The Indo Daily: One Direction - The rise and rise of Harry Styles

From boy band to the big screen, why is Harry Styles such a success story?

Harry Styles is rarely out of the headlines whether it's outrage over him landing a Slane Castle gig to tickets for that performance selling out in minutes. Last week, the 28-year-old found him at the centre of a social media conspiracy that became known as "Spitgate", after a widely shared video of Styles and Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival questioned whether the singer had spat on the A-list actor. It certainly didn't do either any harm, with a new movie, Don't Worry Darling, to promote and directed by Style's girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

But why is he so popular so many years after his fresh-faced debut on the X-Factor reality signing show? And how is he still achieving global notoriety far beyond the whirlwind worldwide obsession with his former boy band, One Direction? With his own record label, a net worth of an estimated $90m, and modelling for Gucci, Styles seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to all he turns his hand to.

In this episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Independent.ie Audience Editor and pop culture expert, Dee Molumby, to hear how it all started for Harry Styles and how 12 years on, he's still reinventing himself.