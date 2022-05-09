The Indo Daily: Oh Holy Mess! The Vatican, St Vincent's and the new National Maternity Hospital

The new National Maternity Hospital will be built on the site of St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin

Five years on and we're still waiting on approval to the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital to a site at St Vincent's Hospital's campus at Elm Park in Dublin.

While there is support for a new state-of-the-art national maternity facility, there is a concern among some that the proposed site owned by the Sisters of Charity, an order of nuns, would mean any new construction on that land could come under religious influence.

It's a complicated and complex discussion dividing many, including government and opposition parties. Can it be remedied?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Dr Peter Boylan, former Master of the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street and Ellen Coyne, Irish Independent News Correspondent.