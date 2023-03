Charles Bronson, with his dog Della, during time out from prison in 1992

Notorious inmate Charles Bronson is making his latest bid for freedom, appearing in front of a parole board yesterday.

Bronson’s 50 years in prison have been marked by incidents of extreme violence, riots and hostage taking. He told the board he has had "more porridge than Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and I'm sick of it".

The Indo Daily finds out more about the infamous prisoner.