The Indo Daily: Notorious criminal Cornelius Price and his history of violence

Cornelius Price, a notorious gangland figure, died last weekend in a hospital in Wales.

He was just 41-years-old, but his legacy lives on in the numerous brutal deaths he is associated with, including that of Willie Maughan and his pregnant girlfriend, Ana Varslavane, in 2015.

Today's episode takes a look back at Price's reign of terror, his criminal links with feuds in Louth and Meath, and why he left for the UK.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent's Special Correspondent, Paul Williams, who shares some excusive audio from the day he and Joe Maughan, William's father, confronted Price at his compound in Gormanstown, Co Meath.