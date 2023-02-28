Kim Jong Un, the secretive leader of North Korea, has recently unveiled his daughter to the world, sparking speculation that she could become the next dictator of the hermit state.

North Korean state media reported the two recently attended a soccer match to celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong Un's late father. The public appearance is the latest fuelling speculation that the leader is grooming his daughter for succession.

According to Professor Peter Kabachnik, a North Korea expert from The City University of New York, this could be a warning to Kim's one powerful sister Kim Yo Jong, 'to not get any ideas to know their place and understand who's in charge and who's going to be making the decisions about who's going to be next in line.'

The Indo Daily: North Korea — Family assassinations, nuclear tensions and the heiress to the throne?

Two weeks ago, Kim and his daughter were present at a huge military parade displaying a record number intercontinental ballistic missiles. Kim ordered mass production of ICBMs earlier this year leading to increased tensions with the West. The Indo Daily finds out more.