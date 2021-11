For almost five decades, The Late Late Toy Show has dominated Ireland’s Christmas calendar.

No More Sleeps! The Story of The Late Late Toy Show

And as households across Ireland settle in and snuggle up to watch tonight’s edition, the Indo Daily takes a trip down memory lane to look at the history of the show and what makes it so successful.

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Kirsty Blake Knox, Features Journalist at the Irish Independent, and Chris Wasser, TV Critic at the Irish Independent.