The Indo Daily: Nicola Bulley — Rumours rife as mother of two remains missing

Nicola Bulley, 45, has not been seen since the 27th of January, she disappeared while walking her dog in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Police worked off the theory that she had slipped into a river and been swept away – but Nicola has not been found despite extensive searches as far as the sea. This has led to frustration with the police investigation and sent social media into a frenzy of speculation, rumour, and conspiracy. That has led the police to inform the public that Nicola was a vulnerable person and had an alcohol problem, a highly unusual and controversial move.

To tell us what we know so far about this case, Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the editor of the Lancashire Post & Blackpool Gazette, Nicola Adam.