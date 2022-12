Harry and Meghan in their documentary series that landed last week. Picture courtesy of Harry and Meghan

‘Harry & Meghan’ is the new Netflix documentary that offers the world a glimpse into the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Media conspiracies, racism and taking aim at Kate Middleton are some of the stories that are shared in the new six episode series.

Netflix and Spill - Have Harry and Meghan gone too far this time?

Fionnán Sheehan is joined by Irish Independent columnist Sinéad Ryan, to ask will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex be stripped of their titles following their Netflix exposé.