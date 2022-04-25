The Indo Daily: Netflix and overkill – are the streaming giant's woes the start of a new viewing revolution?

Netflix was expected to add 2.5 million subscribers in the first months of this year, but instead viewers are cancelling subscriptions in their droves. So what happened? Have we had enough of Netflix? And what is the future for TV viewing?
Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guests: Tanya Sweeney and Adrian Weckler
Netflix shares plunged more than 35pc in reaction to news that the streaming giant had lost over 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year.
Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent journalists Tanya Sweeney and Adrian Weckler to discuss the future for Netflix and TV streaming services.