The Indo Daily: ‘My Name is Cleo’ – the Cleo Smith abduction story

Four-year-old Cleo Smith waves as she sits on a bed in hospital (Western Australia Police/AP)

In the early hours of October 16, a four-year-old Australian girl named Cleo Smith went missing from her family tent while her parents and sister slept soundly beside her.

What followed was an extensive land, sea and air search and rescue mission to locate the missing child in a remote part of Western Australia.

And then, 18 days later, we got the result we all hoped for, Cleo was located...and she was ‘safe and well’ according to the police rescue team.

In today’s Indo Daily, we look at how the story of Cleo Smith and how her abduction became global news.

Host Siobhán Maguire is joined by Narelle Towie, an Australian journalist based in Perth and journalism lecturer at Murdoch University, who has reported extensively on the story.