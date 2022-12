Clockwise Imelda Riney, her three-year-old son Liam, murderer, Brendan O'Donnell, who was given three life sentences, Fr. Joe Walsh.

The disappearance of Imelda Riney, her three-year-old son and a local parish priest resulted in one of the biggest and most shocking manhunts in Irish history.

As the police investigation intensified, the story that unfolded would stun the nation.

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the Irish Independent Southern Correspondent Ralph Riegel, to revisit the dramatic events of the summer of 1994.