The Indo Daily: Mr Moonlight murder - the love triangle that shocked Ireland

Patrick Quirke arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice, in Dublin, in April 2019. He was found guilty of murder in May 2019. Photo: Steve Humphreys

This week killer Patrick Quirke has lost an appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan.

Quirke murdered Mr Ryan, a part-time DJ known as ‘Mr Moonlight’, so he could rekindle an affair with Mr Ryan’s girlfriend Mary Lowry.

The Mr Moonlight murder: The love triangle that shocked Ireland

Irish Independent Special Correspondent and author of “The Murder of Mr Moonlight” Catherine Fegan tells the story of a love triangle that shocked rural Ireland.