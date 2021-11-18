| 12.4°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Mr Moonlight murder - the love triangle that shocked Ireland

With host Kevin Doyle and guest Catherine Fegan, Irish Independent Special Correspondent and author of “The Murder of Mr Moonlight”

Patrick Quirke arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice, in Dublin, in April 2019. He was found guilty of murder in May 2019. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Patrick Quirke arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice, in Dublin, in April 2019. He was found guilty of murder in May 2019. Photo: Steve Humphreys

This week killer Patrick Quirke has lost an appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan.

Quirke murdered Mr Ryan, a part-time DJ known as ‘Mr Moonlight’, so he could rekindle an affair with Mr Ryan’s girlfriend Mary Lowry.

Irish Independent Special Correspondent and author of “The Murder of Mr Moonlight” Catherine Fegan tells the story of a love triangle that shocked rural Ireland.

