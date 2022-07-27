The Indo Daily: Monster – The story of Larry Murphy, 'The Beast of Baltinglass'

New claims have resurfaced that sexual predator Larry Murphy may know what happened to Deirdre Jacob, a Kildare woman who disappeared in 1998.

The so-called 'Beast of Baltinglass' served over 10 years in jail in 2010 for the abduction, multiple rape and attempted murder of a young Carlow woman in 2000.

In today's episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Special Investigations Correspondent at the Irish Independent, Paul Williams, to look back on the brutal crime that brought Larry Murphy to the country's attention, and why he is now, after so many years, being linked to the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob.