The Indo Daily: Monkeypox explained - What is it, should we be worried and are we ready to deal with it?

There has been 97 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Ireland, over a month after an outbreak began here. Now, the US has declared the outbreak a public health emergency after a spike in cases was reported.

But what is Monkeypox, how does it spread and is Ireland prepared to deal with this new rise in cases?

In this ‘Best Of’ episode of the Indo Daily, host Tabitha Monahan is joined by Eoghan de Barra, Senior Lecturer in the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the RSCI, UK Journalist Vincent McAviney and Professor Fiona Lyons, Medical Director and Clinical Lead at the HSE Sexual Health & Crisis Pregnancy Programme.