John Delaney is recruiting his Irish contacts to become directors of brass-plate Irish companies for overseas online businesses selling cannabis oil and other e-commerce schemes for €3,000 a year and boasting it is “money for jam”.

A Sunday Independent Investigation has established that Delaney, the former chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), has helped recruit some 10 Irish people as directors for overseas companies that want to sell and process payments from bank accounts and companies based in Ireland.

The Indo Daily: 'Money for jam' - what John Delaney did next

A representative of the UK company that Delaney is working with told an undercover reporter that Irish recruits would be directors of companies whose businesses include dating websites and selling cannabis oil and body-building supplements.

Insisting the scheme was “one million per cent legitimate”, the UK company formations manager said his firm works with a small number of adult entertainment sites but recruits would not be required to be associated with them if it would upset their employers.

