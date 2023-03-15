You could be forgiven for thinking Gary Lineker's first career 'suspension' was on a football pitch, but it would take a tweet targeting a new UK illegal migration bill to land the former footballer in hot water.

Although reinstated to host this weekend's 'Match of the Day' on the BBC, both Lineker and the broadcaster have come under fire for the fallout.

On one side, the footballer's left leaning politics and principles have been praised while the BBC's impartiality has been called into question.

But there is another matter at hand now over how the situation was handled by bosses at the State-funded broadcaster, while initiating an independent review of its social media guidelines and how they apply to non-journalist freelancers like Lineker.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent's Deputy News Editor, Rory Tevlin, to look back on the crisis of the last week.