The Indo Daily: ‘Miracle in the Jungle’ – How did four young children survive 40 days in the Colombian rainforest?

Men tend to the four children who were missing after a deadly plane crash in the Solano jungle. Photo: AP

Colombia was united in hope and prayer that four missing children – aged 13, nine, four and a baby who turned one in the jungle – would be located after surviving a plane crash five weeks ago.

Indigenous communities and military soldiers joined forced to comb through the thick, dense Amazonian rainforest, after the crashed plane was located three weeks ago.

But just how they survived a thankless terrain alive with jaguars, poisonous snakes, mosquitoes, armed drug smuggling groups, and losing their mother, is largely down to the bravery and skills of one big sister.

On today’s Indo Daily, presenter Siobhan Maguire learns more about this story that has been hailed a ‘miracle’, and is joined by Richard McColl, a freelance journalist in Bogota, and host of the Colombia Calling podcast.