What can we expect from COP26? As the 12-day UN conference gets underway this weekend and world leaders gather in Glasgow, the Indo Daily looks at what it all means in our climate action struggle.

The Indo Daily: Minister Eamon Ryan talks COP26, Greta, and his own carbon footprint…

Joining host Denise Calnan is Minister for Environment and Climate, Eamon Ryan, who talks about his everyday efforts to manage his carbon footprint and why Greta Thunberg is right to call out world leaders on climate change efforts.

Caroline O’Doherty, the Irish Independent’s Environment Correspondent is on hand to tell us exactly what we can expect, what issues are on the agenda, and who will be there.