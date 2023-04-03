The Indo Daily: Michael Scott murder trial — the €1m farm, a missing dog and a bitter family dispute

Last week, Galway farmer Michael Scott was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter after he reversed a teleporter into his elderly aunt, Chrissie Treacy.

What the jury didn't hear was evidence that Ms Treacy told "the entire community" that she believed her nephew was responsible for the disappearance of her beloved dog, Bradley.

That information was heard during a pre-trial hearing without the jury present. Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent reporter Nicola Anderson who was in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin last week for the verdict. She tells the Indo Daily how Mr Scott also called a witness a terrible name in court, and his dispute with his late aunt over her land.