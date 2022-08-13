The Indo Daily: Mercury Rising - why Ireland’s heatwave is a sign of things to come

You thought July was hot, but August is already breaking records as temperatures soared this past week.

This past week has been a hot one - with even a Yellow Status weather warning in place since Thursday as the country bakes in temperatures as high as 30C.

Last month, one of the country’s leading climate experts warned that Ireland’s heatwave is a sign of things to come, when he spoke to the Indo Daily.

Emeritus Professor at NUI Maynooth and Climate Change scientist, John Sweeney, said the extreme heat which has the country on a yellow alert, a weather warning usually associated here with storms or heavy rainfall, is an indication of how global temperatures are on the increase.

The impact is intense with heatwaves, flooding and melting glaciers the world over.

Indeed, Spain has recorded temperatures on a par with Death Valley, a desert valley in Eastern California, and one of the hottest places on the planet.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire finds out more about these extreme weather patterns, the impact of climate change and what we can expect in the years to come.