Enoch Burke (centre, back) arriving to the High Court with his parents (front), Sean and Martina Burke. Photo: Collins Courts

The case of Enoch Burke has been making headlines for months now.

Throughout he has been backed up by his family, many of whom themselves are not strangers to the courts.

The family are evangelical Christians from Co Mayo known for their strident beliefs.

They have also become known for launching various long-running protests and campaigns against issues like marriage equality and the abortion referendum. Family members have also been involved and, on occasion, involved themselves in several high-profile legal cases.

The Indo Daily: Meet the Burkes - The evangelical family from Castlebar at the centre of much controversy

The Indo Daily takes a look at the family behind the courtroom clashes.

Host: Kevin Doyle. Guest: Shane Phelan.