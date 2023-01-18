The Indo Daily: Matteo Messina Denaro - Italy's most wanted mafia 'Godfather' caught after 30 years on the run

A handout photo shows Matteo Messina Denaro Italy's most wanted mafia boss after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

When Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested on Monday while seeking treatment for cancer at a clinic in Palermo, Sicily, the arrest made global headlines.

The 60-year-old mafia boss had evaded police for 30 years after he was sentenced to a life term in absentia for his role in the 1992 murders of two anti-mafia prosecutors, Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, and bombings in 1993 in Florence, Milan and Rome that left 10 people dead.

In today's episode, presenter Siobhán Maguire finds out more about the Cosa Nostra boss and what happens next from Sunday Independent columnist Paddy Agnew, who is based in Rome.