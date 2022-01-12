| 6°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Match point – Why are so many elite athletes unvaccinated?

Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Expand

Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic might have won his appeal against the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds, but the case has once more fired up the debate over elite athletes who choose not to be jabbed.

With just days until the Australian Open, the Indo Daily looks at the drama surrounding the Serbian tennis player and world No.1, and asks why so many sports stars are unvaccinated?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by sports journalist at the Irish Independent, Vincent Hogan, to find out more.

