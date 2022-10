Mary Lou McDonald is the subject of a new biography by Shane Ross. Picture by Brian Lawless

As popularity for Sinn Féin remains high on both sides of the border – we look at the party’s leader Mary Lou McDonald who remains an enigma to many people.

In a new book ‘Mary Lou McDonald : A Republican Riddle’ former Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport - Shane Ross - joins Fionnán Sheahan – to question what we know about the potential future Taoiseach of Ireland, uncovering details from her childhood life through to speculation surrounding the financing of her “Cabra Mansion”.