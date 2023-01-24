| 7.2°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Marcus Sweeney - from Celtic Tiger socialite to organised crime

Marcus Sweeney was described by a High Court judge this week as being &lsquo;up to his oxters&rsquo; in organised crime. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

The original poster boy for the lavish days of the Celtic Tiger, Marcus Sweeney and his then fiancée, the late Katy French, were once a regular fixture in the social pages.

But after 15 years out of the spotlight, he suddenly reappeared in the courts this week when a High Court judge described him as being “up to his oxters” in organised crime after an application from the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab).

The socialite, from Ashbourne, Co Meath, did not appear in court and was not represented during the hearing.

Once a firm fixture on Dublin’s social scene in the years leading up to the economic crash, he has kept a relatively low profile in the years following French’s death. The Indo Daily profiles the self-styled businessman.

The Indo Daily: Marcus Sweeney - from Celtic Tiger socialite to organised crime

