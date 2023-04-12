The Indo Daily: Made in Ireland - How Joe Biden, JFK, and even Richard Nixon play up their Irish roots

Joe Biden is in Ireland this week, with planned visits to his ancestral ties in Mayo and Louth. He's the latest in a long line of US presidents to make official state visits to the country they claim as their own.

From JFK to Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, Irish pride has played a part in many presidential profiles. And whether it's Barack Obama telling us "is féidir linn" to rapturous applause at College Green or Bill Clinton declaring himself "a Dub", the red carpet is repeatedly rolled out, albeit at the expense of the Irish taxpayer.

And it's not always smooth either, with anti-war protests when George W. Bush paid a visit, to hurling eggs at Nixon over the war in Vietnam. On today's episode, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent political correspondent John Downing to take a walk down memory lane and find out more.