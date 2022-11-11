The Indo Daily - Lord Lucan: After 48 years have the authorities finally found the vanishing murderer?

HOST: Fionnán Sheehan GUEST: John Downing

Facial recognition expert Prof Hassan Ugail claims that an 87-year-old man in Australia is the British peer Lord Lucan, who dramatically disappeared after the murder of his family’s nanny Sandra Rivett in 1974.

The aristocrat vanished after Rivett’s murder and thus began decades of claimed sightings of British aristocrat.

Despite a global manhunt for Lord Lucan he could not be found.

But that could be all about to change.

Presenter Fionnán Sheehan is joined by Irish Independent political correspondent John Downing to look at the startling new evidence that could sole the 48 year old mystery – Where is Lord Lucan?