The London Marathon takes place on Sunday October 2nd and one of the runners will be Iain Ward.

The Indo Daily: London Marathon - ‘The King Of Chemo’s’ attempt to break all records

In 2019 Iain received shocking news that would forever change his life. The 31 year old personal trainer was diagnosed with stage 3 terminal brain cancer.

Despite receiving the devastating prognosis, Iain decided to take on a series of world record attempts in order to raise funds for cancer research and he needs your help for a very interesting way of raising funds.

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the self-proclaimed ‘King of Chemo’ Iain Ward.