The Indo Daily: Living in Direct Provision – a teenager’s story

Precious Rukundo, who started a baking business during the pandemic while living in direct provision. Picture by David Conachy

When Sedurida Rukundo and her young daughter Precious arrived in Ireland from Malawi as asylum seekers in 2016, they hoped for a brighter future.

Since then, they have lived in Mosney, Co Meath, a Direct Provision centre.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the mother and daughter, and today they share the story of their lives, and look ahead to a brighter future.

Not least because of the budding baking skills that Precious honed in Lockdown leading to the launch of her own online baking business.

