The Indo Daily: Life Less Ordinary – what it's like living in a warzone

A man walks with his dog near an apartment building damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

As the Kremlin calls on Ukrainians in Mariupol to 'lay down their arms' in order for a ceasefire in shelling, there are no signs of a halt to attacks across Ukraine despite Russian claims.

Five weeks into the war, however, the people of Ukraine who chose to stay put in their homeland live with the daily threat of the Russian invasion, or worse, experience the attacks first-hand.

They are brave and resilient people who refuse to surrender their homes and livelihoods.

In today's Indo Daily, Fionnán Sheahan speaks to war correspondent Anastasiya Stanko, who has visited the besieged cities of Mariupol, Chernihov, and Kharkiv, and Irishman Paul Niland, who refuses to leave his beloved and adopted home of Kyiv.