The Indo Daily: Life in a warzone, the Dublin native joining the resistance in Ukraine

We hear from Irishman Paul Niland in Kyiv about a nation under siege and taking up arms against the Russians. Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guest: Paul Niland

Just months ago Ukraine celebrated 30 years on independence, today it is fighting for its very existence.

Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert, blaming ‘aggressive statements’ from the West.

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is now a warzone with a column of Russian tanks is heading for the city.

Host Fionnán Sheahan speaks to Dublin native Paul Niland who is living in Kyiv, about a nation under siege and taking up arms against the Russians.

