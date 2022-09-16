| 8.9°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Let's shake on it — The reason Garth Brooks is playing Dublin's Croke Park

Bigger than U2, bigger than Springsteen, bigger than the Pope – Garth Brooks sold out an unprecedented five nights at Dublin’s Croke Park. What is the draw of the country music superstar and why did one handshake bring the global entertainer to Ireland?

Garth Brooks on stage at Croke Park last Friday. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Agency Expand

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

We go behind the scenes and find out why one simple handshake brought Garth Brooks to Dublin and why he is making a Netflix documentary about his time in Ireland.

Showbiz editor with the Sunday World Eddie Rowley explains to presenter Fionnán Sheahan why many view Brooks as the new Elvis and why the music is king when it comes to Garth Brooks.

