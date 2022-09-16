Garth Brooks sold out an unprecedented five nights at Dublin’s Croke Park. What is the attraction of the country music superstar and why does Ireland have such an affinity with him?

The Indo Daily: Let's Shake on it — The reason Garth Brooks is playing Dublin's Croke Park

We go behind the scenes and find out why one simple handshake brought Garth Brooks to Dublin and why he is making a Netflix documentary about his time in Ireland.

Showbiz editor with the Sunday World Eddie Rowley explains to presenter Fionnán Sheahan why many view Brooks as the new Elvis and why the music is king when it comes to Garth Brooks.