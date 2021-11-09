Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney was abducted, tortured and dumped at the side of the road in 2019.

The Indo Daily: Left for dead – the assault of Kevin Lunney

Three men Alan O’Brien, Darren Redmond and YZ, who can’t be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of false imprisonment and causing Kevin Lunney serious harm. One man Luke O’Relly was acquitted.

Kevin Lunney was a director at QIH – Quinn Industrial holdings. He and other directors of the company were targets of a long running campaign of violence. The company, now known as Mannok, was once owned by Sean Quinn, formerly Ireland’s richest man before he was declared bankrupt in 2011.

Today on the Indo Daily host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Irish Independent Reporters Robin Schiller and Andrew Phelan about the brutal attack on Kevin Lunney and the turbulent and complicated Quinn company history.