Gardaí at the house near Cloneen, Co Tipperary, where the bodies of Nicholas and Hilary Smith were found in June 2022. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

In April of this year, an inquest returned 'open' verdicts into the tragic deaths of Nicholas and Hillary Smith, as evidence gathered did not fully explain the cause and circumstances of their deaths. However, Legal Affairs Editor, Shane Phelan, exclusively reveals how a torn up letter recovered from a bin at their home has shed new light on the mysterious deaths of Nicholas and Hillary Smith.

The Indo Daily: Last letter reveals lonely life and 'cruel' deaths of mysterious Tipperary couple

The elderly English couple lay dead and undiscovered for 18 months. The letter, pieced back together by a Garda handwriting expert, gives an insight into the couple's state of mind in the run up to their deaths, with a distrust for the Irish healthcare system and concern for their own care.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire also hears of a second twist in the sad story, a secret son who never knew his mother.