In 2013 Lance Armstrong sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In it, he admitted for the first time that he doped to win all seven of his Tour de France titles, confessing that his cycling career was fuelled by drugs and lies.

In the second of a two-part special, Sunday Independent Journalist, Paul Kimmage tells his story in the aftermath of Armstrong's explosive confession.

The Indo Daily: Lance Armstrong and me: Paul Kimmage on his part in bringing down the disgraced cyclist (part 2)





Get Part 1 of this special here: