The Indo Daily: Lance Armstrong and me - Paul Kimmage on his part in bringing down the disgraced cyclist

Lance Armstrong was the only rider to win seven Tour de France titles. A decade ago, at the end of October 2012, he was banned from cycling.

Not just cycling, but from any competitive sport.

Sunday Independent Journalist Paul Kimmage played a major part in exposing Armstrong's doping.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour De France titles after finally admitting to taking performance enhancing drugs throughout his cycling career.

In the first of a two-part special, Paul Kimmage explains his role in one of the biggest scandals in sporting history.