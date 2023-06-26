The Indo Daily: Killing Thatcher – The IRA plot to murder the Iron Lady

In 1984, a massive explosion rocked the Grand Hotel in Brighton, where the Tory party conference was being held.

The bombing went down in history as one of the most audacious attacks on the British government since the Gunpowder Plot.

Though the Prime Minister survived, five people lost their lives that day.

The aftermath saw a massive manhunt and eventually the arrest and conviction of the bomber, Patrick Magee.

How close did the IRA get to suceeding in their aim and how was the culprit eventually caught? Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by journalist and author of the new book, Killing Thatcher, Rory Carroll.