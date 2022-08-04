The Indo Daily: Killer Graham Dwyer's bid for freedom

Graham Dwyer has been in prison since 2013 but has never admitted to killing Elaine O’Hara.

In April, his bid for freedom was boosted by a European court ruling which questions the gathering of phone evidence that was key to his conviction.

Will the convicted murderer walk free and will this ruling open the floodgates for other criminal cases too?

Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer's appeal against his conviction will be heard in December.

Dwyer has been in prison since 2013 but has never admitted to the murder of Elaine O'Hara. In April, his bid for freedom was boosted by a European court ruling which questioned the gathering of phone evidence.

In this Best Of episode of the Indo Daily, Host Kevin Doyle is joined by Irish Independent Special Correspondent Paul Williams and Assistant Professor at the School of Law and Government at DCU Dr Roisín Costello to explore whether the convicted murderer will walk free and if the ruling will open the floodgates for other criminal cases too.