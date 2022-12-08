A major manhunt got underway following the murder of 17 year old Keane Mulready-Woods. The teenager went missing from his home in Drogheda in January 2020.

His severed head was discovered in a burnt-out stolen car Dublin while other parts of his remains would be found later in bags in county Louth.

The Indo Daily: Keane Mulready-Woods – Murdered, Dismembered, and only 17

Presenter Tabitha Monahan is joined by Senior News Reporter for the Irish Independent Robin Schiller to ask why was the teenager brutally murdered and who was responsible for the violent act?