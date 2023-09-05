The Indo Daily: John Gilligan - The life and lies of Ireland's most notorious gangster

Gangster John Gilligan left a Spanish court a free man despite confessing to drugs and weapon charges. Gilligan's name has long been associated with criminal notoriety. His drug dealing gang carried out the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin, a landmark moment in the history of the state.

Known as a ruthless gangland godfather, he ruled through violence and fear and is credited with ushering in a new era of organized crime into Ireland when he devised the modern narcotics trade as we know it today. In doing so he inspired a generation of criminals who have brought chaos to the country.

Fionnán Sheahan is joined today on the Indo Daily podcast by Paul Williams, special correspondent with the Irish Independent, to look at the life and lies of John Gilligan.