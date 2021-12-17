| 8.9°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Jingles all the way - why we love a proper Christmas chart-topper

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You song is synonymous with this time of year Expand

Close

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You song is synonymous with this time of year

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You song is synonymous with this time of year

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You song is synonymous with this time of year

Whether it’s Mariah Carey or Wham, Band Aid or Slade, we’ve all got that one Christmas song that has us dancing around our living rooms at this time of the year.

The Indo Daily: Three for a Fiver - the Budget and you

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

So, what makes a Christmas classic, or a chart-topping number one? And why can’t we just churn them out like we used to?

Today’s Indo Daily sees three of our most seasonal stalwarts behind the mic, as they take a trip down Christmas song nostalgia.

Presenter Denise Calnan is joined by Irish Independent reporters, John Meagher, feature writer and music critic, and Melanie Finn, Entertainment correspondent.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy