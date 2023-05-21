The Indo Daily: Jennifer Poole murder – my last memory of my sister is lying there in a bed of blood

Jennifer Poole was murdered by her ex-partner Gavin Murphy. Murphy had previous convictions for assaulting a former partner, which Jennifer did not know about. Jennifer had believed Murphy had just returned from Spain, when in fact he had been in jail.

Since Jennifer’s death, her family have campaigned for changes to the law, including a domestic violence register, to protect women in danger. “In Jennifer’s case, Murphy had a history of domestic violence. He was already after serving time in prison for a domestic violence offence and he came out and nobody knew.” However, this week documents released under the Freedom of Information Act, show officials within the Department of Justice have concerns over such a proposal, throwing fresh doubt over the proposal being introduced.

In this episode of the Indo Daily from January, Jennifer's brother Jason joins presenter Fionnan Sheahan to tell Jennifer's story and why he believes changes to the law are needed.