The Indo Daily: Jennifer Poole murder — my last memory of my sister is lying there in a bed of blood

David Poole holds a framed photo of his murdered sister, Jennifer, as her family and friends gathered outside the Central Criminal Court in April after Gavin Murphy received a life sentence for her murder in April 2021. Photo: Collins Courts

Jennifer Poole was murdered by her ex-partner Gavin Murphy. Murphy had previous convictions for assaulting a former partner, which Jennifer did not know about. Jennifer had believed Murphy had just returned from Spain, when in fact he had been in jail.

Now Jennifer’s family are campaigning for changes to the law, including a domestic violence register, to protect women in danger. “In Jennifer’s case, Murphy had a history of domestic violence. He was already after serving time in prison for a domestic violence offence and he came out and nobody knew.” Jennifer's brother Jason tells her story to The Indo Daily.