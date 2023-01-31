The Indo Daily: Jennifer Poole murder — my last memory of my sister is lying there in a bed of blood

Jennifer Poole was murdered by her ex-partner Gavin Murphy. Murphy had previous convictions for assaulting a former partner, which Jennifer did not know about. Now Jennifer’s family are campaigning for changes to the law to protect women in danger. Her brother Jason tells her story. Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guests: Jason Poole, Ellen Coyne
Now Jennifer’s family are campaigning for changes to the law, including a domestic violence register, to protect women in danger. “In Jennifer’s case, Murphy had a history of domestic violence. He was already after serving time in prison for a domestic violence offence and he came out and nobody knew.” Jennifer's brother Jason tells her story to The Indo Daily.