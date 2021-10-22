The Indo Daily: It’s getting hot in here – so let’s talk menopause

Menopause can be a difficult time for women, but it’s important to remember that help is out there

It’s World Menopause Awareness month, but 2021 hasn’t had to rely on an annual October reminder that menopause should be a vital part of our dialogue on women’s health.

Why? Because with well-known faces like Michelle Obama and Davina McCall sharing their own experiences, a change in societal attitudes towards the condition has taken the menopause beyond hot flushes and mood swings and into the realms of relevant discussion.

Host Denise Calnan invites guests to talk all things menopause from symptoms to treatments to its stigma of taboo.

Irish Independent feature writer Andrea Smith, singer Mary Byrne, and Dr Caoimhe Hartley, GP and founder of the Menopause Health clinic in Dublin, shed a light on these issues with shared personal experiences of menopause and how women can become empowered by ‘the change’.