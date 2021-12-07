| 2.5°C Dublin

The Indo Daily - It’s Complicated: Alec Baldwin, his acting career, and that fatal movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin pictured on the set of 'Rust' Expand

Close

Alec Baldwin pictured on the set of 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin pictured on the set of 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin pictured on the set of 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin has admitted his acting career “could be” over after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The Indo Daily - It’s Complicated: Alec Baldwin, his acting career, and that fatal movie set shooting

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

The 63-year-old actor denies pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded the movie’s director Joel Souza in October.

But who is Alec Baldwin, and what do we know about his career, colourful personal life, and that fatal shooting? The Indo Daily finds out.

Host: Fionnán Sheahan.

Guests: Sarah Caden, Sunday Independent Columnist, and Paul Whitington, Irish Independent Film Critic.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy