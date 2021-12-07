Alec Baldwin has admitted his acting career “could be” over after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The Indo Daily - It’s Complicated: Alec Baldwin, his acting career, and that fatal movie set shooting

The 63-year-old actor denies pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded the movie’s director Joel Souza in October.

But who is Alec Baldwin, and what do we know about his career, colourful personal life, and that fatal shooting? The Indo Daily finds out.

Host: Fionnán Sheahan.

Guests: Sarah Caden, Sunday Independent Columnist, and Paul Whitington, Irish Independent Film Critic.