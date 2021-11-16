| 9°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: It’s beginning to look a lot like Lockdown? What the new Covid rules mean for you…

New closing hours for hospitality from Thursday and new Working From Home advice on Friday. These are just some of the new Covid restrictions announced today and The Indo Daily brings you a special report on everything you need to know.

Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Philip Ryan, Political Editor at the Irish Independent; Christine Loscher, Professor of Immunology at Dublin City University, and Deirdre Robertson from the Behavioural Research Unit at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The Indo Daily: It’s beginning to look a lot like Lockdown?

